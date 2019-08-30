SLPP to enter new alliance

-

Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) members have come to an agreement to form a new alliance with the other political parties that support their party.

The new alliance is to be named ‘Sri Lanka Podujana Alliance’.

The decision has been taken at a meeting held with the members of the SLPP and Opposition Leader Mahinda Rajapaksa last night (29).

Speaking to media, UPFA Parliamentarian Johnston Fernando said the discussions took a positive turn.

He added that several high-profile members of the United National Party (UNP) are slated to join them to support them in the upcoming elections.

Leader of Pivithuru Hela Urumaya MP Udaya Gammanpila, addressing the media, said the executive council of this new alliance will comprise 55 percent of SLPP members and 45 percent of other political parties joining hands with the lead party.

Passing the constitution of the new alliance has been postponed by one week as the other leaders of the other political parties have required more time to review the document, MP Gammanpila said further.