Expedite bringing relief to the tourism sector - President

President Maithripala Sirisena has instructed relevant officials to expedite decisions taken by the government recently to provide relief and benefits to those who are engaged in the tourism sector.

Although several decisions were taken including an appointment of a special sub-committee appointed by the President in order to revive the tourism industry which suffered a setback in the aftermath of the Easter Sunday terror attack, many have not received benefits as expected, the President has said.

The current situation of the tourism sector was discussed at length at the Official Residence of President yesterday (29) with the participation of officials of the Finance Ministry, Tourist Board and related government institutes and representatives of the sector.

President has given instructions to appoint two officials each representing the Ministry of Finance and the Tourist Board to liaise with the stakeholders and speed up the process.

Ministers John Amaratunga and Mangala Samaraweera, officials representing the Ministry of Finance and the Tourism Board participated in this discussion.