Navy stands at ready amidst flood risks

Sri Lanka Navy, in preparation for possible flood threat, has sent out a team of Navy’s Rapid Response Rescue and Relief Unit (4RU) personnel to Rathnapura District today (30), to carry out relief actions when required.

Upon a request made by the Disaster Management Centre (DMC) from the Navy, this relief team was attached to the Divisional Secretariat of Rathnapura to swiftly respond to any eventuality in a backdrop where the Sabaragamuwa Province receives torrential rains over the past couple of days, the Navy said issuing a release.

Following the directives of Commander of the Navy, Vice Admiral Piyal De Silva the Navy relief teams have been kept on standby in every Naval Command to engage in flood relief operations, in areas which are susceptible to floods.