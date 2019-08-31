MP Viyalanderan ordered to appear before courts again over Batticaloa protest

-

Parliamentarian S. Viyalanderan and four others have been ordered to present themselves before the Batticaloa Magistrate’s Court again on the 4th of October.

Batticaloa Magistrate A.C. Rizawan had delivered the order when Viyalanderan, Batticaloa Pradeshiya Sabha member Selvi Manoharan and others had appeared before the court today (30).

They were ordered to appear before the court as the recent protest organized by Viyalanderan-led group against the burial of the Zion Church suicide bomber’s head at a cemetery in Batticaloa, had allegedly obstructed the public.

The magistrate has further ordered the group to record a statement with the police over the incident.