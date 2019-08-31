FBI probes on Easter attacks will not obstruct local investigations - Police Spokesman

August 30, 2019   11:47 pm

The FBI obtained the samples of the parts of the bodies of the Easter Sunday suicide bombers and the equipment used by them under a court order, says Police Media Spokesperson SP Ruwan Gunasekara.

He stated today this as a response to the statement made by Venerable Medagoda Abayathissa Thera yesterday (29).

Speaking further on the matter, the police media spokesperson said the probes conducted by the FBI on the Easter Sunday attacks will, under no circumstances, obstruct the local investigations on the carnage.

