-

The first convention of Sri Lanka Podujana Women’s Front is scheduled to be held at Sri Lanka Exhibition & Convention Centre in Colombo this morning (31).

Commenting on the convention, former Provincial Council member Kokila Harshani Gunawardhane said measures are being implemented to activate the women’s forces of SLPP at rural and electoral levels.

She added that the convention will be held with the participation of nearly 10,000 women representing every ethnicity from across the island.

Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna has heeded building a positive future for the women who had to suffer because of the current government.