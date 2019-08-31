Lankan busted with thousands of foreign cigarette sticks

Lankan busted with thousands of foreign cigarette sticks

August 31, 2019   12:08 pm

-

A Sri Lankan passenger, who had returned to the country from Dubai, has been arrested at the Bandaranaike International Airport (BIA) for bringing in 10,000 foreign cigarettes to the country illegally.

The Customs officers attached to the BIA had detained the suspect at the arrival terminal of the airport last night (30).

The 30-year-old suspect is a small-scale businessman who hails from Galle and it was uncovered that he had made multiple trips to foreign countries to bring in various items to into Sri Lanka.

The Customs officers said the seized contraband contained 50 of cigarettes with 10,000 sticks estimated to worth nearly Rs 600,000.

The Customs officers attached to the BIA are conducting further investigations into the
incident.

The suspect has been fined Rs 15,000 while the contraband was declared forfeit.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories