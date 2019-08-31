Must build a disciplined society that protects womens dignity - Gotabaya

August 31, 2019   01:04 pm

The presidential hopeful of Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP), former Defence Secretary Gotabaya Rajapaksa says special attention must be given to the welfare of women and children when ensuring national security.

He stated this addressing the first convention of Sri Lanka Podujana Women’s Front at Sri Lanka Exhibition and Convention Centre in Colombo today (31).

Opposition Leader Mahinda Rajapaksa, National Organizer of SLPP Basil Rajapaksa and many other parliamentarians have attended the convention.

