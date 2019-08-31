Stock of military equipment found buried in Point Pedro

-

A stock of buried military equipment has been recovered from Thudaththana area in Point Pedro.

It was reported that the Police Special Task Force personnel attached to the camp in Jaffna had found the stock of equipment during a raid.

Accordingly, a bomb, four 60mm mortar rounds, twelve 40mm automatic grenade launcher and three para lights were among the equipment recovered by the STF.

The STF suspects that the stock of military equipment was buried during the war era.

The stock of equipment has been handed over to the Point Pedro Police for further investigations.