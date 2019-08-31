Stock of military equipment found buried in Point Pedro

Stock of military equipment found buried in Point Pedro

August 31, 2019   01:59 pm

-

A stock of buried military equipment has been recovered from Thudaththana area in Point Pedro.

It was reported that the Police Special Task Force personnel attached to the camp in Jaffna had found the stock of equipment during a raid.

Accordingly, a bomb, four 60mm mortar rounds, twelve 40mm automatic grenade launcher and three para lights were among the equipment recovered by the STF.

The STF suspects that the stock of military equipment was buried during the war era.

The stock of equipment has been handed over to the Point Pedro Police for further investigations.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories