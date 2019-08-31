Sri Lanka offers online visa process in Chinese

-

The Chinese version of the Sri Lanka Electronic Travel Authorization application system was launched in Shanghai on Friday, breaking the language barrier for Chinese travelers applying for e-visa to visit Sri Lanka.

The platform designed for Chinese passport holders supports online visa application and material submission in Chinese. ETA is the online visa approval system for people on a short stay in Sri Lanka.

“It will boost the Sri Lankan tourism industry,” said J.C. Alawathuwala, State Minister of Internal Home Affairs of Sri Lanka.

From August 1, Sri Lanka has exempted the ETA fee for Chinese tourists and the ETA fee waiver program lasts six months.

More than 280,000 Chinese tourists visited Sri Lanka last year, making China the country’s second biggest source of inbound tourists.

-Agencies