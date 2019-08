-

A man living at Periyamaduwa in Adigama has been arrested for allegedly murdering his father by assaulting him.

Ada Derana correspondent said the incident took place at around 7.30 pm last night (30).

According to reports, the 54-year-old father, named Kankanamlage Dharmasiri, had pawned the suspected son’s wedding ring to buy alcohol a few days ago.

Pallama Police is probing the incident further.