Over 3,000 including drunk drivers arrested in four-hour raid

Police Spokesman SP Ruwan Gunasekara says that 3,265 have been arrested during an island-wide operation conducted early this morning (31).

The operation was carried out from 2.00 am to 6.00 am today, according to the police.

SP Gunasekara added that a total number of 4,667 cases were filed for traffic offences during the four-hour raids.

Accordingly, 401 drunk drivers have been arrested while 882 were taken into custody over cases involving heroin, other drugs and illicit liquor.