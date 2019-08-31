Over 3,000 including drunk drivers arrested in four-hour raid

Over 3,000 including drunk drivers arrested in four-hour raid

August 31, 2019   06:15 pm

-

Police Spokesman SP Ruwan Gunasekara says that 3,265 have been arrested during an island-wide operation conducted early this morning (31).

The operation was carried out from 2.00 am to 6.00 am today, according to the police.

SP Gunasekara added that a total number of 4,667 cases were filed for traffic offences during the four-hour raids.

Accordingly, 401 drunk drivers have been arrested while 882 were taken into custody over cases involving heroin, other drugs and illicit liquor.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories