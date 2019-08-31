Politicians & public servants must unite to build the country - President

-

Politicians and public servants must unite despite their differences to build the country, says President Maithripala Sirisena.

The President stated this addressing an event held at Sri Indrarama Temple in Morawewa, Kantale.

Speaking further he said, Sri Lanka was an agriculturally prosperous country with a glorious history. The President pointed out that the country could be built on the basis of agriculture in the future as well.

Although the climate changes have become a challenge in this regard, these challenges can be overcome with the implementation of new plans, the President said.

Commenting further, he said he has done already done a great deal for the development of Trincomalee district.