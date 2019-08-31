Politicians & public servants must unite to build the country - President

Politicians & public servants must unite to build the country - President

August 31, 2019   11:34 pm

-

Politicians and public servants must unite despite their differences to build the country, says President Maithripala Sirisena.

The President stated this addressing an event held at Sri Indrarama Temple in Morawewa, Kantale.

Speaking further he said, Sri Lanka was an agriculturally prosperous country with a glorious history. The President pointed out that the country could be built on the basis of agriculture in the future as well.

Although the climate changes have become a challenge in this regard, these challenges can be overcome with the implementation of new plans, the President said.

Commenting further, he said he has done already done a great deal for the development of Trincomalee district.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories