PM aims to build a country with skilled labour during next 10 years

September 1, 2019   01:00 am

Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe says that skilled workers are required to modify the economy and to take the country forward.

The Premier reiterated that his aim is to transform Sri Lanka into a country with skilled labour within the next ten years.

He made these remarks addressing the event held yesterday (31) to lay the foundation stone for the proposed National Institute of Technology in Narangalla, Kuliyapitiya.

In countries like Japan and Korea, there are no unskilled workers, hence they have rapidly moved forward in terms of development.

There are plans to establish more vocational training centres in Sri Lanka during the next few years, the prime minister said further.

Minister of Education Akila Viraj Kariyawasam, addressing the gathering, said the current government had made a revolutionary change in the field of education.

He added there had not been a government in Sri Lanka that had invested in education as much as the incumbent administration did.

