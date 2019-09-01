UNP presidential candidate has been decided  Mano

September 1, 2019   10:41 am

The presidential candidate of the United National Party (UNP) has been decided, according to Minister Mano Ganesan.

The Minister of National Integration, Official Languages, Social Progress and Hindu Religious Affairs mentioned this responding to questions raised by journalists, yesterday (31).

Pointing out that the elections have not been declared as of yet, the Minister stated that although other parties hurried to name their candidate, there is no hurry for the UNP to do so.

Further, “We will go on our journey. Do not worry. I’m telling this to the Opposition.

We have already discussed and decided on a candidate. Wait until announced officially”, Ganesan said.

