Schools reopen for third term tomorrow

Academic activities for the third term of government and government-approved private schools will commence from tomorrow (02), stated the Ministry of Education.

However, the 12 schools which are being used as the Marking Centers for the first phase of the Advanced Level examination paper marking will commence their academic activities on the 16th of September.

Accordingly, Royal College, Colombo, Nalanda College, Hindu College, Gnanodaya College, Kalutara, Mihindu College, Ratnapura, St. Anne’s College, Kurunegala, Kingswood College, Kandy, Viharamahadevi Balika Vidyalaya, Seetha Devi Balika Vidyalaya, Galle Vidyaloka College, Badulla Vidyalaya Vidyalaya and the Uva Maha Vidyala will reopen for the 3rd term on the 16th of September.