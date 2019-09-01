Unauthorized demonstrations banned in Hultsdorf Court jurisdiction

September 1, 2019   12:08 pm

The Hultsdorf Magistrate (Aluthkade) has issued an order preventing unauthorized within the Hultsdorf Court jurisdiction.

The order will be in effect until the 10th of September, stated the Police Media Spokesperson.

The order has been directed to the group including the Convenor of “Sinhala Jathika Balamuluwa” (Sinhala National Force) Madille Pannaloka Thero, Convenor of “Ravana Balaya” Ittekande Saddhatissa Thero and other Theros.

Accordingly, unauthorized protests, meetings, and marches are banned from the area within the determined time period.

