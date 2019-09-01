Ukrainian airline to launch flights to Sri Lanka

-

On August 27, the commission for granting rights to the operation of air routes under the State Aviation Administration of Ukraine allowed the Ukrainian airline SkyUp to perform flights to Sri Lanka.

As the press service of the State Aviation Administration of Ukraine reports, SkyUp airline was granted the right to use Kyiv - Colombo - Kyiv air route for performing regular flights two times a week from October 1, 2019 for an unlimited period.

The SkyUp will also use Kyiv – Tel Aviv (Israel) – Kyiv air route seven days a week for performing charter flights for the period of celebration of the Jewish New Year from September 25, 2019 to October 4, 2019.

At the same time, the Commission refused to grant SkyUp a right to use Kyiv - Salzburg (Austria) – Kyiv air route.

-Agencies