PSC members to meet tomorrow

A meeting of the members of the special Parliamentary Select Committee appointed to inquire into the Easter Sunday attacks is scheduled to be held tomorrow (02).

According to Chairman of the Committee Deputy Speaker Ananda Kumarasiri, the meeting will be held at 3.30 pm tomorrow, at the parliamentary premises.

The meeting will seek the views and recommendations of the committee on the preparation of the final report of the Select Committee.

Kumarasiri stated that the preparations of the final report have commenced already.

Meanwhile, it is reported that President Maithripala Sirisena is yet to respond to the invitation sent by the Committee to provide a statement before the Committee.

If the President does not respond to their invitation the report of the Select Committee will be completed shortly, said the Deputy Speaker.