Govt. Executives and Development Officers to strike

-

The Members of the Joint Committee of Government Executive Officers have decided to launch an island-wide token strike over an issue of allowance discrepancy.

Member of the Committee Chartered Engineer D. Abeysiriwardena stated that the strike is scheduled to be held on Wednesday (04).

He pointed out that the allowances that have been proposed to be given to the Administrative Service Officers through a Cabinet paper will result in a discrepancy.

Officers of 12 services including government Ayurveda Medical, Engineering, Scientific Services, Planning, Architecture, Surveyor, Accountant, Education, and Administration will participate in the strike.

Meanwhile, Development Officers Service Union has also decided on a strike action based on several demands.

Failure of the government to provide solutions for the issues of nearly 16,000 Development Officers working at Divisional Secretariats under the Ministry of Home Affairs has led to the strike action, stated the Union.

Dates of the strike will be announced tomorrow, said the Union.