Preschool teachers will be appreciated under our govt. - Gotabaya

-

Gotabaya Rajapaksa, the presidential candidate of the Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna, says that although free education is implemented in the country, the funds allocated for free education is insufficient.

He said that if the children are not given the opportunity to advance in education, we cannot talk about a future economic plan.

He expressed these views speaking at the National Preschool Teachers’ Professional National Conference held at the SLECC in Colombo, today (01).

He pointed out that the 21st century is based on knowledge and wisdom and stated that jobs cannot be created if we do not focus on knowledge and wisdom.

Stating that a massive investment must be allocated for education, Rajapaksa said that attention should be paid to the development of preschools as well.

Further speaking, Gotabaya Rajapaksa said, “A program is needed to help parents understand the importance of preschool education. We are also looking at the establishment of a scholarship scheme for pre-school children of low-income families.

We also consider it the responsibility of the government to provide opportunities to enhance the knowledge of pre-school teachers.

We are in a position that teachers’ knowledge should be enhanced to improve the quality of pre-schools.”

The Presidential hopeful concluded saying, “Your [preschool teachers] service will be properly appreciated under a government of ours”.