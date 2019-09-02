-

Health, Nutrition and Indigenous Medicine Minister Rajitha Senaratne over the weekend declared that a rainbow coalition would be formed to ensure the victory of their 2019 presidential candidate capable of achieving what the incumbent President couldn’t.

Issuing a press release, the Minister expressed confidence that the next President backed by the rainbow coalition would be able to complete unfinished work during 2020-2025 period.

The Minister said so at a public meeting chaired by UNP leader Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe in Kuliyapitiya town on Saturday (Aug 31).

Declaring that they would field a candidate who could definitely win the 2019 presidential election, Senaratne said that he was in great difficulty after having ensured the victory of Maithripala Sirisena at the last presidential poll in January 2015.

He added, “All are asking me as to why Maithripala Sirisena was fielded as the common candidate. I’m deeply disturbed by President Sirisena’s actions”.

Referring to wartime Defence Secretary Gotabaya Rajapaksa being the Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP )presidential poll candidate, Minister Senaratne said that the new entrant to politics lacked any experience in politics.

Gotabaya Rajapaksa was also not used to democratic means, Senaratne added, alleging that the SLPP pick would be of no challenge to their candidate.