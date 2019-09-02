Prime Minister leaves for Maldives

-

Sri Lankan Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe left for Maldives on a three-day official visit, a short while ago.

Wickremesinghe is undertaking the official visit, on an invitation extended by the Maldivian President, Ibrahim Mohamed Solih.

He is accompanied by a delegation of high-level officials including cabinet ministers.

During the visit, the two leaders are expected to engage in discussions pertaining to all aspects of the bilateral relationship to explore new areas of cooperation as well as exchange views on regional and global affairs which are of mutual interest.

Prime Minister Wickremesinghe will chair the 4th Indian Ocean Conference 2019, scheduled to take place from 3th to 4th of September at Paradise Island Resort.

The Indian Ocean Conference is organized by the India Foundation in association with the Government of the Maldives and S. Rajaratnam School of International Studies, Singapore.

The Prime Minister is also scheduled to address the Maldivian parliament during his visit.

The two countries are also expected to sign an Agreement on the facilitation of visa arrangements, a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on matters in higher education and water supply sectors and a MoU on Vocational Training and Youth Development.

The two countries will also sign a MoU on safeguarding the promotion of the rights of children, women, elders as well as disabled persons.