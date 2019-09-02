Navy rescues Indian fishermen aboard distressed trawler

September 2, 2019   10:45 am

The Sri Lanka Navy yesterday (Sept 01) rescued 04 Indian fishers aboard a distressed trawler in the seas off Kachchativu, Jaffna. 

The fishing trawler and its crew encountered this unfortunate incident as a result of prevailing rough sea conditions.

A naval craft belonging to the Northern Naval Command had spotted a trawler which was adrift while patrolling in northern seas last morning. Subsequently, the naval craft had reached the distressed trawler and rendered it the needed technical assistance. 

Further, the Navy also provided food and drink to refresh the group of fishermen, who were already fatigued from hours of stay in rough seas.

The 04 Indian fishers are from 37 to 60 years of age and they, along with their fishing trawler, were handed over to the Jaffna Fisheries Inspector for onward action, stated the Sri Lanka Navy.

Meanwhile, the Navy remains vigilant all the time to render assistance to distressed naval and fisheries communities in Sri Lankan territorial waters.

