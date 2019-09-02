-

The head and the remains of the Zion Church suicide bomber are due to be exhumed from the Kalliyankadu Cemetery premises today (02).

This was as per the order of Batticaloa Magistrate A.C. Rizwan delivered to the District Secretary of Batticaloa.

The bomber’s head was buried at the Kalliyankadu Cemetery on the 26th of August under the orders of Batticaloa Magistrate’s Court and a massive protest was then conducted against the relevant decision.

Submitting a motion, the Batticaloa District Secretary had informed the court of the situation of the area.

Considering the submission, the magistrate ordered to exhume the bomber’s head before September 2nd and to bury it at a suitable place.