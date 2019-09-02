Special traffic plan due to Bora Convention

September 2, 2019   11:46 am

A special traffic arrangement has been implemented on the Marine Drive, Colombo due to the ‘Bora Global Convention 2019’ held in Colombo.

The Convention is held near the Bambalapitiya Railway Station and is scheduled to be held until the 10th of September.

Accordingly, the vehicles traveling on the Marine Drive should turn right and enter Galle Road after the Wellawatte Railway Station.

The Police Media Spokesperson stated that vehicles traveling towards Colombo should use the Galle Road while vehicles leaving Colombo should take R. A. De Mel Mawatha (Duplication Road).

