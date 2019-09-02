What would happen if Gotabaya becomes President? - Mujibur

-

If Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) presidential candidate Gotabaya Rajapaksa wins the election the country will be insecure, according to the United National Party (UNP) MP Mujibur Rahman.

The Parliamentarian mentioned this responding to a query posed by a journalist at Modara in Colombo, yesterday (01).

Rahman pointed out that Gotabaya Rajapaksa held the post of Defense Secretary as a special appointment and the media freedom, personal freedom, civil freedom was obstructed during that time period.

He said that journalists were assaulted and media institutes were attacked and harassed during that time.

If that was the case when Gotabaya was just a Defense Secretary, how would he be when he is the President of the country, questions MP Rahman.