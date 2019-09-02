Elephant shot by hunters fighting for its life

-

An elephant who was roaming the Manampitiya Flood Plains National Park is currently fighting for its life after being shot multiple times by hunters, Ada Derana reporter said.

He said that the elephant is presently in critical condition and is lying on the ground unable to stand within the farm belonging to the National Livestock Development Board at Kanduruwela.

The eight foot tall elephant, who is believed to be around 15 years of age, has sustained multiple gunshot wounds to its abdomen.

The officers from the veterinary unit of the Girithale Wildlife Department are currently treating the elephant, however the animal’s condition is reportedly very serious.