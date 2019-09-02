Veteran dancer Piyasara Shilpadhipathi passes away

-

Veteran traditional Sri Lankan drummer and dancer Piyasara Shilpadhipathi has passed away at the age of 75.

A former senior lecturer in the Department of Aesthetic Studies of the University of Kelaniya, Shilpadhipathi was renowned for his mastery of traditional Sri Lankan drums.

Piyasara and his wife Kanthi Shilpadhipathi are recognised for putting Sri Lanka on the world map with their celebrated traditional dancing.

Piyasara was a visiting lecturer at several universities in California and held presentations at a host of foreign institutions in various countries.