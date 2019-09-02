Prof. Carlo Fonseka passes away at age 86

-

Renowned physician and academic, Professor Carlo Fonseka has passed away, today (02), at the age of 86 years, family sources told Ada Derana.

Professor Carlo Fonseka was a former dean of the Faculty of Medicine, University of Kelaniya and a former president of the Sri Lanka Medical Council (SLMC).

Being a political activist, Professor Fonseka was a prominent member of the Trotskyist Lanka Sama Samaja Party (LSSP). He was a member of the party’s central committee and politburo and lead its branch in Kotte.

He was a vocal critic of private medical education and campaigned against the NCMC in the early 1980s.

Fonseka was also a lyricist and composer and has produced a number of albums including Carlochita Gee (1992) and Raththaran Duwe (2006).