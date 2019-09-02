Prof. Carlo Fonseka passes away at age 86

Prof. Carlo Fonseka passes away at age 86

September 2, 2019   01:45 pm

-

Renowned physician and academic, Professor Carlo Fonseka has passed away, today (02), at the age of 86 years, family sources told Ada Derana.

Professor Carlo Fonseka was a former dean of the Faculty of Medicine, University of Kelaniya and a former president of the Sri Lanka Medical Council (SLMC).

Being a political activist, Professor Fonseka was a prominent member of the Trotskyist Lanka Sama Samaja Party (LSSP). He was a member of the party’s central committee and politburo and lead its branch in Kotte.

He was a vocal critic of private medical education and campaigned against the NCMC in the early 1980s.

Fonseka was also a lyricist and composer and has produced a number of albums including Carlochita Gee (1992) and Raththaran Duwe (2006).

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories