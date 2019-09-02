Sri Lanka and Maldives sign agreement and MoUs

-

The Government of the Maldives and Government of Sri Lanka have exchanged an Agreement of Cooperation and three Memoranda of Understanding on Monday.

The agreement and MOU will facilitate practical engagement between the two governments.

According to the Maldivian President’s Office, the agreement is on facilitation of Visa Arrangements, which would supersede the previous agreement of 2008.

The renewed agreement continues to grants free 90-day on-arrival visas for visitors Maldives and Lanka.

Nationals of either country wishing to conduct business and pursue investments can be granted multiple entry non-resident business visas, thereby facilitating commercial engagements and private sector collaboration.

Additionally, this agreement will facilitate multiple entry visas for Maldivian students enrolled in Sri Lankan educational institutes, and for their parents and legal guardians provided the students in question are under eighteen years of age.

The MoU on Cooperation in the area of Social Protection will aid in promoting cooperation between the two countries in terms of providing support and protect vulnerable members of society, including children, the elderly and persons with disabilities.

Meanwhile, the MoU signed on Higher Education under which the Maldives and Sri Lanka will pursue expanding education opportunities for students of both countries, whilst also sharing knowledge and expertise pertinent to the water sector.

The fourth MoU which is on Vocational Training and Youth Development will increase knowledge and experience sharing, which is vital in helping youth develop their social and leadership skills. This agreement will also facilitate cultural exchanges between the students of both countries and facilitate training for both countries’ academics.

The agreement an MoU’s were signed after Sri Lankan Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe arrived in Maldives early Sunday morning for an official visit.

Source: The Edition

-Agencies