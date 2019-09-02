-

The head and the remains of the Zion Church suicide bomber, which were buried at the Kalliyankadu Cemetery, were exhumed, today (02).

The remains were exhumed under the supervision of the Batticaloa Magistrate, Batticaloa Judicial Medical Officer and officials of the Criminal Investigation Department (CID).

Currently, the head and the remains are kept in the mortuary of the Batticaloa, under police protection.

The remains are to be buried at a site notified by the District Secretary of Batticaloa, stated the Police Media Spokesperson’s Office.

The bomber’s head was buried at the Kalliyankadu Cemetery on the 26th of August under the orders of Batticaloa Magistrate’s Court and a massive protest was then conducted against the relevant decision.

Submitting a motion, the Batticaloa District Secretary had informed the court of the situation of the area.

Considering the submission, the magistrate ordered to exhume the bomber’s head before September 2nd and to bury it at a suitable place.