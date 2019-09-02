PC polls cannot be held under previous election system, SC informs President

-

The Supreme Court has informed the President that the Provincial Council elections cannot be held under the previous election system or the Provincial Councils (Amendment) Act.

President Maithripala Sirisena submitting a reference application, seeking the opinion of the Supreme Court on holding the Provincial Council election without the Report on Delimitation of Electorates.

The reference application was taken up before a five-judge bench of the Supreme Court consisting of Chief Justice Jayantha Jayasuriya and Justices Buwaneka Aluwihare, Sisira de Abrew, Prasanna Jayewardene and Vijith Malalgoda on August 23.