A suspect has been arrested with the T-56 rifle, which is believed to have been used to kill the Chief Jailor of Welikada Prison Training School, says Police Media.

It was reported that the 27-year-old was arrested at around 3.55 yesterday (02).

The suspect, Garumunuarachchilage Ruwan Dhanushka de Silva, is a resident of Galagodawatte area in Kuleegoda.

Along with the T-56 rifle, the police have uncovered a magazine containing 12 ammunition rounds and a motorcycle used for the murder.

Another suspect, who had allegedly used the weapons seized with the aforementioned suspect, has also been taken into custody.

This 42-year-old suspect by the name Guruge Ruwan Niroshan is a resident of Thalgasgoda area in Ambalangoda.

Both of them will be produced before the Balapitiya Magistrate’s Court today (03), the Police Media said further.

Ambalangoda Police is conducting probes on the murder of the Chief Jailor of Welikada Prison Training School.

On the 3rd of August, Thilina Ruwan Thihara, the chief jailor of Welikada Prison Training School was shot dead at Kuleegoda Junction in Ambalangoda at around 6.00 pm. He had later succumbed to injuries after being admitted to Balapitiya Base Hospital.