President to make special statement at SLFPs 68th anniversary

September 3, 2019   10:07 am

The 68th anniversary of Sri Lanka Freedom Party (SLFP) is set to be celebrated on a grand scale this afternoon (03) under the patronage of Chairman of the party, President Maithripala Sirisena.

The General Secretary of SLFP Parliamentarian Dayasiri Jayasekara said the event will commence at 2.00 pm today at the Sugathadasa Indoor Stadium.

The 68th convention, themed ‘Theenduwa Hari Athata’ (The Decision to the Right Decision), will unveil the future plans of Sri Lanka Freedom Party.

SLFP’s general secretary said President Sirisena is slated to make a special statement at the convention.

