-

The Fort Magistrate has ordered the 4-year-old daughter of Easter attacks ring leader Zahran Hashim to be handed over to the parents of Hashim’s wife.

Considering a request by the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) to place the girl under appropriate custody or probation since Zahran’s wife is currently under the custody of the CID, Fort Magistrate Ranga Dissanayake has given the relevant order.

However, the Magistrate has ordered that the girl should not be removed from the guardianship of the grandparents in Katupotha and handed over to another party without obtaining permission from the court.

Further, The Kuliyapitiya probation officer has been ordered by Magistrate Dissanayake to keep a close watch on the girl.