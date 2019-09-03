One killed during clash in Ratmalana

-

One persons has been stabbed to death while another was critically wounded during a clash between two groups near Sylvester Road at Ratmalana, Mount Lavinia.

Police said that clash had occurred last night (2) as a result of a heated argument between two groups of individuals spiraling out of control.

Two persons had sustained critical injuries in the melee after they had been attacked with sharp objects while one of them had succumbed to injuries after being admitted to the Kalubowila Hospital.

The deceased has been identified as a 34-year-old resident of Wedikanda Road, Ratmalana.

The body has been placed at the Kalubowila Hospital as the postmortem examination is to be carried out today (3).

No suspects have been arrested so far in connection with the murder while Mount Lavinia Police is conducting further investigations.