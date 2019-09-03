Nurses subject knowledge will be update immediately  Gotabaya

-

Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) presidential candidate Gotabaya Rajapaksa says he will take measures to provide nurses in Sri Lanka with the subject knowledge given to nurses in developed countries.

He mentioned this at an event held in Colombo, last afternoon (02). A meeting between the presidential hopeful and the Public Service United Nurses’ Union was held yesterday. The event was attended by the Leader of the Opposition Mahinda Rajapaksa as well.

Addressing the gathering, Gotabaya Rajapaksa pointed out that not updating the knowledge of nurses hinders their service as well as put the lives of patients in danger.

Therefore, he would take immediate steps to update the courses at nursing schools in Sri Lanka, with the help of specialists in the field.

The new knowledge should be provided to the nurses currently in service as well as the new nurses entering the field.