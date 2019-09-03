-

Anything that Minister Sajith Premadasa says must be said with a sense of accountability, says Parliamentarian Field Marshal Sarath Fonseka.

Joining Ada Derana 360° political programme last night (02), he said Minister Premadasa must not speak like a Pradeshiya Sabha member.

UNP’s deputy leader had stated that he would make the entire local community of local women millionaires, which will allow the country’s men to spend their time reading newspapers leisurely, Fonseka said while quoting several promises made by the minister at several public meetings recently.

Premadasa had further stated that he would personally visit the total number of 14,000 villages in the country, Fonseka commented, adding that “The term of presidency lasts only for five years. 1825 days. Even if he visits each of these villages during the course of every day during those five years, I doubt he would be able to fulfil his promise.”

Commenting further, Fonseka said, Sajith Premadasa had also made a promise to visit every war hero in the country, which adds up to a total number of 400,000. Fonseka said, as the Commander of the Army back then, even he was not able to that.

The deputy leader had made another promise to digitalize model villages, Fonseka said, emphasizing that these villagers cannot even afford to have three meals a day.

MP Fonseka stresses that these promises made by Minister Sajith Premadasa are not practical.