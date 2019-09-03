SLC to appear before COPE today

September 3, 2019   01:20 pm

The Committee on Public Enterprises (COPE) will be meeting at the parliamentary premises this afternoon (02).

The Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) has been called before the Committee today, stated the Committee Chairman MP Sunil Handunnetti.

Accordingly, a delegation from the SLC including several executive officials will be appearing before the committee today.

The COPE committee will be meeting will commence at 2.30 pm this afternoon and its proceedings will be open for media.

