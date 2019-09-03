Three sentenced to death over murder in Moratuwa

-

The Panadura High Court today sentenced to death three persons who were found guilty over hacking to death of a person in 2009 at Egoda Uyana Junction in Moratuwa.

Seven suspects had been arrested and remanded in connection with the killing.

However, four of the arrested suspects were acquitted and released by the court today.

The other three suspects were sentenced to death by Panadura High Court Judge Weeraman Serasinghe, who said that the charges against them have been proven beyond a reasonable doubt.

The murder had been committed at Egoda Uyana Junction in Moratuwa on February 01, 2009.