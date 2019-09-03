-

The grand celebration of the 68th Anniversary of Sri Lanka Freedom Party (SLFP) has commenced a short while ago at the Sugathadasa Indoor stadium.

The function is held under the patronage of the Chairman of SLFP President Maithripala Sirisena, who also celebrates his 68th birthday today (03).

The 68th convention of the SLFP, themed ‘Theenduwa Hari Athata’ (The Decision to the Right Decision), will unveil the future plans of Sri Lanka Freedom Party.

SLFP’s General Secretary MP Dayasiri Jayasekara said President Sirisena is slated to make a special statement at the convention.