SLFPs 68th Anniversary Celebrations kick off

SLFPs 68th Anniversary Celebrations kick off

September 3, 2019   03:12 pm

-

The grand celebration of the 68th Anniversary of Sri Lanka Freedom Party (SLFP) has commenced a short while ago at the Sugathadasa Indoor stadium.

The function is held under the patronage of the Chairman of SLFP President Maithripala Sirisena, who also celebrates his 68th birthday today (03).

The 68th convention of the SLFP, themed ‘Theenduwa Hari Athata’ (The Decision to the Right Decision), will unveil the future plans of Sri Lanka Freedom Party.

SLFP’s General Secretary MP Dayasiri Jayasekara said President Sirisena is slated to make a special statement at the convention.

 

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories