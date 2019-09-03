Another suspect arrested over double murder at Madampitiya

-

Another suspect has been arrested over hacking two suspected members of an underworld gang to death at Madampitiya Cemetery in Grandpass.

The suspect was taken into custody by the officers of Organized Crimes Prevention Division (OCPD) at the 4th Mile Post in Peliyagoda at around 5.30 pm last evening (02). He was later handed over to the Grandpass Police for further investigations.

The arrestee is a 24-year-old named Dilshan Maduwantha, residing at Ferguson’s Road in Colombo 15.

Grandpass Police is conducting further investigations on the incident.

Last month, two suspected members of an underworld gang have been hacked to death by members of a rival organized criminal gang near the Madampitiya cemetery in Grandpass.

Police said that the incident had occurred at around 4.15 p.m. on the 15th of August and that the attack was carried out by four individuals who had arrived in a three-wheeler and wielding machetes.

The suspects armed with machetes had brutally attacked the victims, who already succumbed to injuries by the time they were admitted to the Colombo National Hospital.