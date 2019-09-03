UNDP Resident Representative calls on Sujeewa Senasinghe

-

United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) Resident Representative, Robert Juhkam has made a courtesy call to the Minister of Science, Technology and Research Sujeewa Senasinghe earlier today (03).

The two discussed ongoing initiatives between UNDP Sri Lanka and the Ministry, including Citra Social Innovation Lab, a joint initiative championed by the Ministry of Science, Technology and Research, the UNDP Sri Lanka said in a release.

At the meeting, Mr Juhkam also presented the public feedback report on the recent Shilpasena Exposition held in Colombo and assured the Minister that UNDP and Citra will continue to work closely with his Ministry towards driving innovation for accelerated development results.