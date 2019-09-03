Sajiths Kurunegala rally held against Party Leaders wishes?

Sajiths Kurunegala rally held against Party Leaders wishes?

September 3, 2019   04:11 pm

-

The United National Party (UNP) Party Leader has informed the relevant parties not to hold the public rally organized in Kurunegala under the patronage of UNP Deputy Leader Minister Sajith Premadasa.

This was mentioned by UNP parliamentarian Field Marshall Sarath Fonseka speaking to the media in Gampaha.

Fonseka stated that the public rally scheduled to be held in Kurunegala has been organized disregarding the orders of the party leader.

Therefore, he will not be attending the relevant rally, Fonseka further said.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories