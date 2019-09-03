-

The United National Party (UNP) Party Leader has informed the relevant parties not to hold the public rally organized in Kurunegala under the patronage of UNP Deputy Leader Minister Sajith Premadasa.

This was mentioned by UNP parliamentarian Field Marshall Sarath Fonseka speaking to the media in Gampaha.

Fonseka stated that the public rally scheduled to be held in Kurunegala has been organized disregarding the orders of the party leader.

Therefore, he will not be attending the relevant rally, Fonseka further said.