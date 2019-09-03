COPE instructs SLC to suspend Cricket Aid operations

-

The Committee on Public Enterprises (COPE) has instructed Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) to suspend operations of ‘Cricket Aid’ until the Auditor General submits an audit report within two months.

The officials of the cricket governing body in the country were called before the committee, which convened today chaired by MP Sunil Handunnetti.

COPE is investigating allegations levelled against SLC officials on transferring money to foreign accounts, maintaining 15 Cricket Aid accounts and irregularities in the contract of former Head Coach Chandika Hathurusinghe.

Accordingly, a delegation from the SLC including several executive officials had appeared before the committee.

The COPE meeting had commence at 2.30 pm this afternoon and its proceedings were open for the media.