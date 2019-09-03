COPE instructs SLC to suspend Cricket Aid operations

COPE instructs SLC to suspend Cricket Aid operations

September 3, 2019   05:24 pm

-

The Committee on Public Enterprises (COPE) has instructed Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) to suspend operations of ‘Cricket Aid’ until the Auditor General submits an audit report within two months. 

The officials of the cricket governing body in the country were called before the committee, which convened today chaired by MP Sunil Handunnetti.

COPE is investigating allegations levelled against SLC officials on transferring money to foreign accounts, maintaining 15 Cricket Aid accounts and irregularities in the contract of former Head Coach Chandika Hathurusinghe.

Accordingly, a delegation from the SLC including several executive officials had appeared before the committee.

The COPE meeting had commence at 2.30 pm this afternoon and its proceedings were open for the media.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories