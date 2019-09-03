12 arrested for fishing with unauthorized nets

-

Navy personnel apprehended 12 persons for engaging in fishing activities using unauthorized fishing nets in the Kalladiya lagoon area, Wanathawilluwa.

The Northwestern Naval Command, during routine patrol on Monday, apprehended these 12 suspects who were fishing in the lagoon by means of unauthorized fishing nets, the navy said.

The apprehended persons are residents of Kalpitiya and Palliyawasalapadu, from 20 to 38 years of age. Along with the suspects 07 unauthorized fishing nets and 07 dinghies were also taken into naval custody.

The 12 suspects together with their belongings were handed over to the Directorate of Fisheries in Puttalam for onward action, the SL Navy said.

Meanwhile in a separate detection, the SL Navy combined with Police STF apprehended a suspect with 14.4 kg of unauthorized fishing nets, at Jaffna on Monday (2).

Accordingly, these illegal nylon nets which were made ready for sale, were found during a raid carried out in Jaffna town area by Northern Naval Command in coordination with the Police STF-Jaffna.

The suspect, 38, a resident of Kankasanthurai area, who kept the 14.4 kg of banned nets was apprehended.

The apprehended suspect along with the nets was handed over to Director of Fisheries-Jaffna for onward action, the navy said.