This wave could turn into a tsunami - Nalin Bandara

September 3, 2019   11:36 pm

Deputy Minister Nalin Bandara says that they plan to hand over a proposal signed by a majority of the 77 parliamentarians to the Prime Minister in the near future seeking to name Sajith Premadasa as the UNP’s presidential candidate.

Speaking during a press briefing in Colombo today (03), he said that although certain individuals identify their actions as a ‘rebellion’ it is actually ‘a wave, not a rebellion’.

However, the UNP Parliamentarian warned that this ‘wave’ could later turn into a ‘tsunami’.

