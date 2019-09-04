This wave could turn into a tsunami - Nalin Bandara

-

Deputy Minister Nalin Bandara says that they plan to hand over a proposal signed by a majority of the 77 parliamentarians to the Prime Minister in the near future seeking to name Sajith Premadasa as the UNP’s presidential candidate.

Speaking during a press briefing in Colombo today (03), he said that although certain individuals identify their actions as a ‘rebellion’ it is actually ‘a wave, not a rebellion’.

However, the UNP Parliamentarian warned that this ‘wave’ could later turn into a ‘tsunami’.