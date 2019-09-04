Duminda Dissanayake to appear before Presidential Commission

-

Former Minister of Agriculture Duminda Dissanayake is due to record a statement with the Presidential Commission of Inquiry probing the allegations of corruption and misappropriations at state institutions at 11.00 am this morning (04).

This is with regard to the probes concerning a complaint on maintaining the Ministry of Agriculture in a building at Rajagiriya when Dissanayake was in office.

Meanwhile, Minister of Education Akila Viraj Kariyawasam has also been issued summons to appear before the Presidential Commission on the 11th of September.

The minister was notified to record a statement with the commission on the 2nd of September for taking disciplinary action against Director (Supplies) of the Ministry of Education I.M.K.B. Illangasinghe over a testimony he had given before the commission on the 24th of July. However, he had failed to comply with the summons.