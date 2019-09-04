Govt. Executives to strike today

-

The Members of the Joint Committee of Government Executive Officers have decided to launch an island-wide token strike today (04).

Member of the Committee Chartered Engineer D. Abeysiriwardena stated that the strike is organized over an issue of allowance discrepancy.

He pointed out that the allowances that have been proposed to be given to the Administrative Service Officers through a Cabinet paper will result in a discrepancy.

Officers of 12 services including government Ayurveda Medical, Engineering, Scientific Services, Planning, Architecture, Surveyor, Accountant, Education, and Administration will participate in the strike.